Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $30.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 560,825.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,299 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $30,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $2,643,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 809.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.67. The stock had a trading volume of 223,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $524.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

