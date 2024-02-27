Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $30.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 560,825.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,299 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $30,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $2,643,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 809.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
MDY traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.67. The stock had a trading volume of 223,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $524.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
