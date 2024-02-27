Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $6.93 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.83. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.