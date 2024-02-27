Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 290,874 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,814.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,874 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,496,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. 4,244,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,311,120. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.