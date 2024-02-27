Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 108.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

