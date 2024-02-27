Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.60. 1,329,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.32 and its 200-day moving average is $278.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

