TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.55.

TPI Composites Trading Up 2.0 %

TPIC stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.03. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $296.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.91 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $28,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $31,000. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

