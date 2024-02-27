Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $251.35

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.35 and last traded at $250.44, with a volume of 678343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.71.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,080 shares of company stock valued at $17,919,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

