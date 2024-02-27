Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $242.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,080 shares of company stock worth $17,919,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

