TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC cut its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 338,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 96,609 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after buying an additional 1,407,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after buying an additional 363,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 2.05.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 776 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,538,240. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

