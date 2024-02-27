TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.
TMDX stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 2.05. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.
In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,240. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
