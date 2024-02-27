TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 2.05. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,240. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $7,589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 223.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 219,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 253,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 218,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

