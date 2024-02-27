TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $69,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.