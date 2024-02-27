TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $69,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

