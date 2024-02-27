TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $77.74, but opened at $90.46. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 722,075 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,240 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,804,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 10.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

