Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 903 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eaton were worth $38,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Eaton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

ETN opened at $284.09 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

