Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $33,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.3 %

SNPS stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.33. 85,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $533.37 and its 200-day moving average is $502.41. The company has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

