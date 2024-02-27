Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $34.31 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $34,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.46. 423,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,689,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

