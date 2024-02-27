Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $34,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 33.9% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,210,000. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,190. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

