Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AON were worth $29,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AON by 17.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in AON by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in AON by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in AON by 78.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.70. 29,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,936. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.77. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

