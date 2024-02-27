Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,340 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.72.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,293 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.82. The company had a trading volume of 88,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,063. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $325.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

