Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,350 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65,179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,171 shares of company stock worth $19,805,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

