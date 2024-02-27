Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 330 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. abrdn plc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,160,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,862. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.92 and a 200 day moving average of $265.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $318.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.