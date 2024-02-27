Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 6,670 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.17. The company had a trading volume of 175,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.