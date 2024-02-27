Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 7,703 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.64. 254,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

