Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of AutoZone worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $132.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,903.41. The stock had a trading volume of 64,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,087. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,910.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,681.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,607.63.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.18 by $2.71. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,868.88.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

