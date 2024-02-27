Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. Trex has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $95.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,763,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after buying an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 710,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

