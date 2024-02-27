Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $120.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s current price.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. Trex has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

