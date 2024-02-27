Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 17,153 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of H World Group worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.91.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

H World Group Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

