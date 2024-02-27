Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,907 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 422,986 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

