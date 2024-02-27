Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,034,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Teradyne by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102,090 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

