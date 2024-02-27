Trexquant Investment LP Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

MA stock opened at $472.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.41 and its 200-day moving average is $415.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $440.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $475.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

