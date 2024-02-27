Trexquant Investment LP Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,807 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Affirm worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Affirm by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772 in the last three months. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.