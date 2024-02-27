Trexquant Investment LP Has $9.14 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 186.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,903 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

