Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 319.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 393,714 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

