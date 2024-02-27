Trexquant Investment LP Invests $7.71 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86,898 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,080,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

