Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 230,904 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 368.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,904 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 290,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 192,526 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,225,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.74, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,672. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

