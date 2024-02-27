Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 274,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ON by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554,513 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ON by 32.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,990,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after buying an additional 981,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONON opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

