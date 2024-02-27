Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 41,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $223.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.68. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.