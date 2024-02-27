Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 3.7%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.11 and last traded at $44.18. 1,596,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,915,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.