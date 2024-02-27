Tristel plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.24 (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.24 ($0.07) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tristel Stock Performance

Shares of TSTL traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 471.85 ($5.98). 57,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,364. Tristel has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($3.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 503.50 ($6.39). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 450.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 416.11. The firm has a market cap of £223.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,222.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tristel

In other Tristel news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.35), for a total value of £168,800 ($214,104.52). Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

Featured Stories

