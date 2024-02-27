Truist Financial Boosts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $120.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Up 19.7 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.