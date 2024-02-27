Truist Financial Lowers Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $290.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.36.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $231.28 on Friday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

