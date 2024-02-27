Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 49,332 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 189.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in Tapestry by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 110,745 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.92. 251,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

