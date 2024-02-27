Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 38,667 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.99. 106,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.84. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $112.68.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

