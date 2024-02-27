Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. 370,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

