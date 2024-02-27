Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.39. 1,227,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $288.84 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.53 and a 1-year high of $303.83.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock valued at $375,062,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

