Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $706,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $123.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,419. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

