Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $861,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 111.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.