Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $959,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,201 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,910,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 52.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 6,401,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,956,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

