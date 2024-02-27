Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FBND stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. 86,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,244. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

