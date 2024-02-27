Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Nucor were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.58. 193,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,887. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.73. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $193.91.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

