Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,629. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,087.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

